S6 pupils Beth Macdonald and Sadie MacIlraith were presented with Leadership Programme awards by Lord Lieutenant Joanie Whiteford at a special ceremony in Portree.

Beth made history as the first pupil at Portree High School to achieve the prestigious Platinum Hoodie, awarded for completing more than 750 hours of volunteering.

As part of the Platinum award, she organised a fundraising event for a local cause, choosing to host a sports event in support of SkyeFugees.

Beth has been involved in the Leadership Programme since S3 and has contributed extensively across her community. Her volunteering includes supporting after-school football through Youth work, High Life Highland’s Active Schools programme, Ross County Ladies, Alba FC and IB Sports.

She has also played a key role in Fèis events and supported a range of after-school clubs at Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh.