Two Portree High School pupils have been recognised for their exceptional commitment to volunteering, marking an inspiring start to Volunteers’ Week (June 1-7).
S6 pupils Beth Macdonald and Sadie MacIlraith were presented with Leadership Programme awards by Lord Lieutenant Joanie Whiteford at a special ceremony in Portree.
Beth made history as the first pupil at Portree High School to achieve the prestigious Platinum Hoodie, awarded for completing more than 750 hours of volunteering.
As part of the Platinum award, she organised a fundraising event for a local cause, choosing to host a sports event in support of SkyeFugees.
Beth has been involved in the Leadership Programme since S3 and has contributed extensively across her community. Her volunteering includes supporting after-school football through Youth work, High Life Highland’s Active Schools programme, Ross County Ladies, Alba FC and IB Sports.
She has also played a key role in Fèis events and supported a range of after-school clubs at Bun-Sgoil Ghàidhlig Phort Rìgh.
Sadie was awarded a Gold Hoodie in recognition of completing over 500 hours of volunteering, becoming the sixth pupil in the Portree cluster to reach this milestone.
Her contributions include supporting LMPA Youth Theatre, delivering football and shinty coaching through Active Schools and Youth Work, assisting with summer activity programmes and engaging in youth work initiatives.
In addition, Sadie has demonstrated strong leadership within the school, serving as both a Young Sports Ambassador and Shinty Ambassador.
Sarah Ross, High Life Highland’s Active Schools Coordinator said: "The number of hours Beth and Sadie have dedicated to supporting others across such a wide range of activities is truly inspiring.
"It has been a privilege to have them involved in the Leadership programme, and they are fantastic role models for younger pupils across the cluster."
The High Life Highland Leadership Programme is an inclusive and transformative initiative equipping young people with practical leadership, life skills and confidence.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.