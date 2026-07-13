A postie whose lip was bitten off in a dog attack is delivering a Royal Mail message to help keep her and fellow workers safe on their rounds.
Royal Mail said the figures highlighted that the majority of incidents happen on private property, where postal workers have a legal right to access.
One in four incidents took place in a garden, drive or yard and there were 135 attacks in the street or road. There were 324 injuries suffered as a result of attacks through a letterbox. Dog attacks resulted in 3,442 days of absence in 2025/26 – with the longest period lasting over 300 days.
Homeowners with dogs could be at risk of never receiving post at their properties, dog owners are being encouraged to display a simple message on their doors or windows to help cut the risk of that.
Under company policy, postal workers can stop delivering to an address if they believe a dog poses a safety risk. In some cases, mail will instead be held at the customer’s local Delivery Office until Royal Mail is satisfied the hazard has been removed, meaning homeowners may have to collect their letters and parcels in person.
You can go online again to www.royalmail.com/personal/dog-awareness to print out a postcard to put in your door or window letting anyone delivering to your property know that you have a dog and asks them to wait while your dog is secured before opening the door.
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