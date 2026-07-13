The attack that got her hospitalised was her ninth - the others were ’ankle grazers’ she said.

As part of a dog awareness week, Royal Mail has urged dog owners to recognise the serious impact these attacks have on postmen and postwomen, appealing for them to implement proper measures to ensure their pets do not pose a threat to delivery staff.

One in four incidents took place in a garden, drive or yard and there were 135 attacks in the street or road. There were 324 injuries suffered as a result of attacks through a letterbox. Dog attacks resulted in 3,442 days of absence in 2025/26 – with the longest period lasting over 300 days.

Royal Mail said the figures highlighted that the majority of incidents happen on private property, where postal workers have a legal right to access.

This week Kirsteen, known as Dee-Dee, spoke to The Oban Times after Royal Mail released its latest figures on dog attacks, the communications giant revealed shockingly t

This week Kirsteen, known as Dee-Dee, spoke to The Oban Times after Royal Mail released its latest figures on dog attacks, the communications giant revealed shockingly t here were 2,019 dog attacks reported on its colleagues last year. That works out at an average of 38 attacks every week across the UK, with some leading to permanent and disabling injuries. Around half of attacks happened at the front door, a 4 per cent increase on last year.

The dedicated postie, who was off work for almost five months, needed reconstructive plastic surgery and skin grafts and the

The dedicated postie, who was off work for almost five months, needed reconstructive plastic surgery and skin grafts and the dog’s owner was ultimately sentenced in Oban Sheriff Court to a community payback order, 140 hours of unpaid work, and a 10-year ban from keeping dogs.

Kirsteen Hobson, a postwoman for more than 10 years based in Oban Delivery Office was left with serious facial injuries after being viciously mauled by an Alsatian while delivering Christmas mail at flats in Soroba back in 2024.

Kirsteen Hobson was left with serious facial injuries needing surgery. She was also bitten on her leg and thigh in the attack by an Alsation in 2024.

Kirsteen Hobson was left with serious facial injuries needing surgery. She was also bitten on her leg and thigh in the attack by an Alsation in 2024.

Kirsteen remembers going through a close door and seeing a man hanging about his open front door: "Next thing I knew his dog on my face and it ripped my lip off.

"I didn’t see the dog come at me, the first view was when the dog was attached to my my face, I felt my lip come off at first bite.

"Somehow I man to get it off me but it lunged at my face again biting me under the eye and on my forehead I got it off me again and I turned round to getaway from it and it just sunk its teeth into my leg and my thigh. I can still put my finger in the hole it left now.

"I managed to get if off me again and got through the close door to try and manage to compose myself just for a minute to take stock of what had happened. It’s affected every aspect of your life after it, the sound of one dog barking now sends the fear into you.

"If I’d been a skinny-minny the dog would have knocked me on the floor, I don’t think I’d have got up gain. What scares me is that where it happened was between a nursery and a school. If it had been a child, my face would have been their neck.

"It’s not something I’d want anyone else to experience which is why I wanted to share this, so that people are aware and that hopefully it can be prevented from happening again."

Mum-of-two Kirsteen said that in her case, she and her colleague were not aware there was a dog at that property and that there had been previous reports to police and the council about it - no one at the sorting office had been warned.

"I still have nightmares about it. There are days when I struggle and have bad days at work but I love my job. I won’t let what happened win. My children still worry about me.

She urged dog owners next time posties come calling: "Just shut the dog in a room while you answer the door, you won’t be there long. Make sure they (the dog) can’t get out that way you’re ensuring no one else will get bitten."