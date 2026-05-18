The inspectors praised the service’s support for people and the quality of the staff team, the report gave a ’very good’ assessment for both criteria - very good status is the second highest assessment awarded by the Care Inspectorate.

The inspectors highlighted four key messages following the inspection. They noted that people felt well supported by the service provided, that there was a consistent and dedicated staff team in place, also the service worked flexibly to support people at times which worked best for them and finally that progress had been made towards improvements in staff training and associated documentation.

Emma Macsween, Chief Officer Health and Social Care said: “Very good assessments are not awarded by the Care Inspectorate without a clear demonstration of significant strengths.

"The Barra Care at Home team delivers a crucial and high-quality service that allows individuals in Barra to continue to live safe and fulfilling lives in their own homes for us long as possible. I would like to thank the team for their continued work and commend them on this incredibly positive assessment.”

There are current vacancies within the Comhairle’s Care at Home team. If you are interested in finding out more, please contact mairicampbell@cne-siar.gov.uk.