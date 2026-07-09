John Stafford, who grew up in Claggan and has spent all of his life living and working in Lochaber, has officially been installed as President of the Rotary Club 2026-27, receiving the chain of office from outgoing President David Mee at the club’s annual handover meeting.

The appointment marks the beginning of the club’s 76th year, with John promising a busy programme of community projects, fundraising and social events, while continuing Rotary’s long-standing commitment to support local and international causes.

"It is an honour to be chosen to lead this strong and dynamic club," said John.

"We have a great team this year, and while we will continue supporting worthwhile community projects, I also want Rotary to be "fun".

"Bringing together members, their families, and their friends, is an important part of what makes our club special."