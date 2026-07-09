"Never be afraid to try something new. Remember that a lone amateur built the ark, while a large group of professionals built the Titanic." - Dave Barry
A familiar face is taking on a new role as the Lochaber Rotary Club begins another year of service, writes Autumn Evans.
John Stafford, who grew up in Claggan and has spent all of his life living and working in Lochaber, has officially been installed as President of the Rotary Club 2026-27, receiving the chain of office from outgoing President David Mee at the club’s annual handover meeting.
The appointment marks the beginning of the club’s 76th year, with John promising a busy programme of community projects, fundraising and social events, while continuing Rotary’s long-standing commitment to support local and international causes.
"It is an honour to be chosen to lead this strong and dynamic club," said John.
"We have a great team this year, and while we will continue supporting worthwhile community projects, I also want Rotary to be "fun".
"Bringing together members, their families, and their friends, is an important part of what makes our club special."
John is well known throughout Lochaber. After leaving school in 1971, he began his career with the Bank of Scotland before returning to the family business in 1976.
He later joined British Waterways as a seasonal lock keeper before becoming West District Manager and Harbourmaster at Corpach on the Caledonian Canal, a position he held until retiring in 2020.
Away from work, John has always been passionate about sport, representing both Fort William Shinty Club and Fort William Football Club.
He and his wife Karen have two daughters, three granddaughters, and one grandson.
Reflecting on the past year, outgoing President David Mee described it as one filled with achievement, resilience and optimism.
He said: "Despite the ongoing challenge of recruiting new volunteers, the Club welcomed three new members with more prospective members already showing interest.
"The additions have brought fresh enthusiasm and helped grow the club to 25 active members."
Throughout the year, Lochaber Rotary continued many of its best-known events, including supporting the Lochaber Agricultural Show, stewarding the Gaelic Mod events, hosting its popular Christmas Festival, Christmas carol singing in the care homes and the Belford Hospital, charity bag packing event, the Burns lunch, and its Young Arist, Young Writer, and Young Photographer competitions.
Members also celebrated the club’s 76th Charter Dinner, enjoyed social events with family and friends, and met with fellow Rotary clubs from across the West Coast area.
Looking ahead, John has already outlined an exciting programme of activities. The annual President’s Day out will see members, family and friends visit the Scottish Association for Marine Science at Dunstaffnage later this month, while preparations are already underway for the clubs popular Am-Am Golf Day in September, one of its flagships fundraising events.
"We will focus on supporting a wide range of local causes and helping charities, and we will support Rotary’s international work on eradicating polio and a range of other humanitarian causes.
"We continue to welcome members of any age, gender, race or background who are interested in working for the community and enjoying friendship together."
The club meets ever Wednesday at the Alexandra Hotel in Fort William. Anyone interested in finding out more or joining can contact the club secretary at secretary@lochaberrotary.org.uk.
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