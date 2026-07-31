Over at Glenbarr PS pupils celebrated their achievements with an End of Year Awards and Graduation Ceremony.

"What a wonderful way to celebrate the end of another fantastic school year," said Miss Armour.

"Congratulations to each and every one of our pupils for their hard work, determination and the incredible progress they have made throughout the year.

"We are so proud of everything you have accomplished and can’t wait to see all that you achieve in the future.

"A heartfelt thank you also goes to our Community Partnership Group for their unwavering support, generosity and dedication throughout the year.

"Your commitment has made such a positive difference to our school community, and we truly appreciate everything you do.