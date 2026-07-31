Dalintober and Glenbarr Primary Schools enjoyed their annual Prizegiving ceremonies earlier this summer with awards for a variety of achievements handed out.
At Dalintober PS the achievements of pupils were recognised across a wide range of areas, including sport, music, leadership, citizenship and academic success.
Caroline Armour, Head Teacher Dalintober PS & ELC and Glenbarr PS, said: "The evening showcased the many talents, strengths and accomplishments of our young people, and we are incredibly proud of each and every one of them.
A special mention went to the Primary 7 cohort, who were rightly celebrated for their contributions to the school in their last year.
"They are a remarkable group of young people who have led by example, embraced every opportunity and truly embody what it means to be a Dalintober pupil. We have no doubt they will continue to achieve great things in the years ahead," added Miss Armour.
Over at Glenbarr PS pupils celebrated their achievements with an End of Year Awards and Graduation Ceremony.
"What a wonderful way to celebrate the end of another fantastic school year," said Miss Armour.
"To all of our learners moving on to the next stage of their journey, we wish you every success for the year ahead.
"Keep believing in yourselves, continue to work hard, and never stop reaching for your dreams. We know you will do amazing things.
"Thank you to all parents, carers, friends and family members who joined us to celebrate. Your support, encouragement and presence mean so much to our pupils and help make occasions like these even more special."
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