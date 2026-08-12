Overhead champion at Arran Show was Limousin cow, Vogue, belonging to David Henderson of Kilpatrick Farm.
Vogue, sired by famous bull, Huntershall Rosco, and cow Coalhall Onemoretime, was beef champion at last year’s show, and her half-sister was overall champion in 2023.
Beef champion again this year, Vogue beat off the dairy and horse champions, and five champion sheep, to take the overall title. Photograph: David Henderson.
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