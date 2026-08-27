Twenty years after opening its doors, a Lochgilphead hub is celebrating the “profound difference” it has made to the local community.
The Dochas Carers Centre first opened its doors on August 26, 2006, following years of hard work by the Mid Argyll community, Catherine Paterson and her family.
Two decades on, the centre has provided support and assistance to unpaid carers across the Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands region.
Reflecting on the anniversary, chair of the board of trustees Ros Box said the celebration was not just about the staff, but also the “strength” and “compassion” of carers who continue to inspire the team every day.
Ros said: “Over the past two decades, we have seen the profound difference that support can make, helping carers feel less isolated, better connected and more able to maintain their own wellbeing while caring for others.
“On behalf of the board, I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to the centre’s success over the last 20 years.
“Together, we have created a valued service that continues to make a meaningful difference to carers’ lives every day.”
As well as assisting carers in their day-to-day lives, the independent charity continues to highlight the extreme isolation often experienced by those living in rural communities.
A regular user of the service told the Advertiser that the support they received had made a “huge difference” to their life, giving them the opportunity to connect with others in a similar situation.
The carer said: “Knowing there is always someone at the end of the phone to listen, offer guidance and support me through difficult situations has been invaluable.
“I am particularly grateful to the support worker, whose kindness, knowledge and encouragement have helped me through some of the most challenging times.
“Dochas has given me the confidence and support I need to continue caring, and for me it isn’t just a service – it’s a lifeline.”
Since 2006, the centre has continued to welcome new voices and build upon the foundations laid by the Paterson family.
Centre manager Diane Sharp, who joined the team in 2025, said she and her colleagues are looking forward to continuing that work for many years to come.
“We could not have achieved it without the commitment of our staff, volunteers and trustees, the support of our funders and partners, and the encouragement of the wider community.
“Most importantly, we thank the carers who have trusted us to walk alongside them on their journey,” Diane added.
The opening of the centre relied on a massive community effort, driven through The Dochas Fund.
Speaking 20 years ago, Catherine, described the town’s endeavors as "incredible" during a Penny Lane fundraising day to commemorate the launch.
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