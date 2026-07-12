A new mooring and pontoon facility on Loch Fyne will open to the public as part of an ambitious regeneration project in the village of Cairndow.
The new platform will open on July 18 and marks the first stage of a long-term development focused on boosting leisure and marine tourism by enhancing the Fyne-side area’s appeal and connectivity.
Led by the Cairndow Mooring Association (CMA), the new mooring area will provide more opportunities for businesses to use the site for on-the-water activities, while also allowing visitors to dock in the area.
CMA chair Stephen Caira said: "The launch of Loch Fyne Mooring & Pontoon marks a proud moment for Cairndow.
"This is the first step in a much bigger vision for our community, providing a welcoming gateway to Loch Fyne for local residents and visitors alike.
"The pontoon sits at the heart of an exciting period of community-led growth in Cairndow."
In the spirit of the community effort, local residents Tuggy Delap and Alexander Miles made generous donations to the project.
Tuggy donated her land bordering the pontoon, while Alexander donated his boat to the community.
Additionally, the chosen location is situated 150 metres from the Shepherd’s Way walking route, allowing visitors to explore the upper section of the loch.
Within a two-mile radius of the docking point are a number of local businesses hoping for a boost, including Fyne Ales, Loch Fyne Oyster Bar and The Tree Shop Café.
Stephen added that he hoped the project would help create a lasting opportunity to put the village "on the map".
This phase of the project was funded by the SSE Renewables Community Fund, local enterprise group Here We Are, and local resident Andrew Mickel.
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