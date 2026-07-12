The new platform will open on July 18 and marks the first stage of a long-term development focused on boosting leisure and marine tourism by enhancing the Fyne-side area’s appeal and connectivity.

Led by the Cairndow Mooring Association (CMA), the new mooring area will provide more opportunities for businesses to use the site for on-the-water activities, while also allowing visitors to dock in the area.

CMA chair Stephen Caira said: "The launch of Loch Fyne Mooring & Pontoon marks a proud moment for Cairndow.

"This is the first step in a much bigger vision for our community, providing a welcoming gateway to Loch Fyne for local residents and visitors alike.

"The pontoon sits at the heart of an exciting period of community-led growth in Cairndow."

In the spirit of the community effort, local residents Tuggy Delap and Alexander Miles made generous donations to the project.

Tuggy donated her land bordering the pontoon, while Alexander donated his boat to the community.