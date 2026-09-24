Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Andrew Baxter has urged the Scottish Government to "break-up" Highland Council after plans for a potential major change to the country’s 32 local authorities was announced.
In the new programme for government announced at the beginning of the month a major shake-up of local authorities was suggested as First Minister John Swinney said "some councils are too small to be strategic and some are too big to be local".
Given that Highland Council has the largest amount of land under its control but not population, this sparked questions, with the local authority’s leaders asking for a meeting with the First Minister.
On Monday September 21 the Scottish Government suggested it could scrap the current 32 local authorities and replace them with six regional ones, while also creating between 120 and 130 smaller community authorities.
The initial proposal has been shared with local government governing body COSLA and Holyrood committees.
Deputy First Minister Jenny Gilruth said: "These proposals are intended to provide a starting point to facilitate debate and discussion as we work to deliver reforms that strengthen public services and improve outcomes for the people and communities we serve."
Although, Highland MSP Andrew Baxter broadly welcomes the plans – he remains wary.
In a statement following the announcement he said: "It is welcome to see the SNP government finally discover the merits of local decision-making after nearly two decades spent hoarding power in Edinburgh.
"But given its record of centralising everything it can get its hands on, Highland communities will be forgiven for remaining wary until ministers prove these reforms will deliver real change."
The newly elected MSP currently remains a member of Highland Council, representing Fort William and Ardnamurchan, and hopes the plans will "break up" Highland Council – but not lead to the creation of an even bigger body, for example by expanding into Moray, creating what he called a "centralising monster".
Mr Baxter suggested that instead, smaller councils should be created within the borders of the Highland authority.
"Real reform means devolving budgets and decision-making powers to communities – including planning and localised public services," he said.
"It cannot be right that decisions about major housing developments in Portree can be taken by a committee involving councillors from as far away as Wick and Cromarty – local people should have a decisive say over what is built in their community.
"This must not become an excuse to employ more council bureaucrats or create expensive new layers of administration.
"Existing resources and officials should be moved closer to the communities they serve.
"Ministers must also surrender powers of their own. The Highlands should have far greater control over our economy, transport and strategic planning, rather than constantly depending on decisions made in Edinburgh.
"The test is simple: are decisions being made closer to communities, do those communities control meaningful budgets, and have powers actually been transferred out of Edinburgh?
"If not, this will be nothing more than an expensive rebranding exercise."
Read the Scottish Government’s statement on the proposal for reform of local governance at www.gov.scot/publications/public-sector-reform-proposal/
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