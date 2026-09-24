The newly elected MSP currently remains a member of Highland Council, representing Fort William and Ardnamurchan, and hopes the plans will "break up" Highland Council – but not lead to the creation of an even bigger body, for example by expanding into Moray, creating what he called a "centralising monster".

Mr Baxter suggested that instead, smaller councils should be created within the borders of the Highland authority.

"Real reform means devolving budgets and decision-making powers to communities – including planning and localised public services," he said.

"It cannot be right that decisions about major housing developments in Portree can be taken by a committee involving councillors from as far away as Wick and Cromarty – local people should have a decisive say over what is built in their community.

"This must not become an excuse to employ more council bureaucrats or create expensive new layers of administration.

"Existing resources and officials should be moved closer to the communities they serve.

"Ministers must also surrender powers of their own. The Highlands should have far greater control over our economy, transport and strategic planning, rather than constantly depending on decisions made in Edinburgh.

"The test is simple: are decisions being made closer to communities, do those communities control meaningful budgets, and have powers actually been transferred out of Edinburgh?

"If not, this will be nothing more than an expensive rebranding exercise."