A new draft Public Transport Strategy for 2026 - 2036 has been approved by Members of the Economy & Infrastructure Committee.
The proposed strategy sets out an ambitious vision to strengthen and modernise public and community transport across Highland and builds on the Local Transport Strategy Delivery Plan agreed in February 2026.
It responds to key challenges, including a shrinking local bus network, rising contract costs, and evolving travel patterns.
It also reflects ongoing work with partners to improve services, including the development of a Bus Service Improvement Partnership (BSIP) and the continued expansion of The Highland Council Buses.
The draft strategy also outlines a renewed approach to how services are planned and delivered, with a stronger emphasis on route design, service quality and passenger needs.
Both Council operated services and external contracts will continue to play vital roles, alongside expanded support for community transport.
A key focus will be improving connectivity in rural and remote areas, ensuring people can access employment, education, healthcare and essential services.
The strategy will be shaped further through engagement with communities, stakeholders and partners before being finalised.
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