The proposed strategy sets out an ambitious vision to strengthen and modernise public and community transport across Highland and builds on the Local Transport Strategy Delivery Plan agreed in February 2026.

It responds to key challenges, including a shrinking local bus network, rising contract costs, and evolving travel patterns.

It also reflects ongoing work with partners to improve services, including the development of a Bus Service Improvement Partnership (BSIP) and the continued expansion of The Highland Council Buses.