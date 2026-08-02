It is as important as ever to get screened for Prostate Cancer, which is diagnosed in around 5,000 men each year, and kills over 1000 annually.

Like all cancers, the best way to fight it is to catch it early, which is why the Scottish Prostate Cancer Initiative is launching a serious of new Public Prostate Testing Events which are now available to book.

Men aged between 40 and 80 are most at risk and should book an annual screening, which is completely free of charge.

For local readers, the event will be in Portree at the Portree Community Centre on September 1 from 3pm to 7pm, Fort William at the Police Station on September 2 from 10am to 5pm and Oban’s CalMac ferry terminal on September 3 also from 10am to 5pm.

Spaces are limited, so book your slot online here: www.scottishprostate.com/Events/