The Scottish Prostate Cancer Initiative is coming to Oban, Fort William and Portree this September.
It is as important as ever to get screened for Prostate Cancer, which is diagnosed in around 5,000 men each year, and kills over 1000 annually.
Like all cancers, the best way to fight it is to catch it early, which is why the Scottish Prostate Cancer Initiative is launching a serious of new Public Prostate Testing Events which are now available to book.
Men aged between 40 and 80 are most at risk and should book an annual screening, which is completely free of charge.
For local readers, the event will be in Portree at the Portree Community Centre on September 1 from 3pm to 7pm, Fort William at the Police Station on September 2 from 10am to 5pm and Oban’s CalMac ferry terminal on September 3 also from 10am to 5pm.
Spaces are limited, so book your slot online here: www.scottishprostate.com/Events/
The initiative was devised and is spearheaded by Sir Chris Hoy, Sir Tom Hunter, Professor Sir Chris Evans and Kenny Logan, and launched in March of 2026.
Since its launch, more than 12,500 men have already been tested in its first phase. Now it launched phase two.
Scotland is acutely affected by the disease. Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men and Scotland also maintains the highest rate of Stage 4 presentation in the UK and Europe.
So the initiative hopes to help men overcome their reluctance to be tested while exploring new ways to detect prostate cancer earlier and gather important data to help guide future screening and treatment protocols.
Early detection saves lives, and by getting tested, you could help develop those new methods.
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