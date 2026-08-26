“The demonstration was well attended on Saturday, and the sun was shining which helped,” Patricia added. “We were very pleased with the turn out and we are all mindful of the staff of TGJones and the Post Office who have lost their jobs.”

The community council had organised Saturday’s demonstration to communicate the concern felt locally in the face of losing the area’s only main Post Office.

“The most vulnerable, especially the elderly in our community will be hardest hit, if no alternative is found,” Patricia Jordan of the Fort William, Inverlochy and Torlundy Community Council (FITCC) told the Lochaber Times.

The demonstration took place outside the TGJones store on its official closing date and was attended by Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP Andrew Baxter. The stationery firm’s decision to shut many of its UK stores, including those with Post Offices within, has severely impacted the Fort William community.

The community council had also created a petition demanding an alternative main Post Office be established in the Fort William area. The petition, signed by 1,864 people has been sent to Post Office Ltd’s chief executive officer Neil Brocklehurst.

Patricia said: "FITCC has been communicating with Neil Brocklehurst to advise of the difficulties our community will face without a main Post Office in Fort William, the only one in Lochaber. As from Saturday the nearest main Post Office is in Oban 44 miles away.



“A sub-post-office operates in Corpach from a small counter in the Co-op providing an excellent but limited range of services but there are concerns about whether it will be able to cope with the additional demand from Fort William.”



The community’s concerns also extend to the fact that main Post Offices provide a swathe of life-line services that are not provided elsewhere locally.

Among the services lost with the TGJones closure are banking facilities for customers without a local branch, bill payments, passport application checks, travel

insurance and currency exchange.

“The TGJones Post Office was the only foreign exchange in the own as neither of the two banks remaining open on the High Street will provide walk-in services for

tourists,” Patricia explained. “Not forgetting the range of leaflets, advice and information available from a Post Office which you will not get elsewhere.”

The community council has pledged to continue to communicate with the Post Office executive and to liaise with Mr Baxter and Angus MacDonald MP who have both been working with the Post Office to keep the local vacancy advertised.