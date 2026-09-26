The future of care home provision is to be the subject of an online event with Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP).
The community event on Monday October 5 at 6.30pm will feature a presentation on the existing care home provision and services for older people and explore future options, with an opportunity to share ideas and ask questions.
People are requested to register for the Teams event using the following link – Click to register for the online event here
The HSCP is also taking its community engagement on the road this month and will be at Islay Gaelic Centre in Bowmore on October 8 from 1-3pm.
Those who cannot make it to either the online event or a roadshow have the opportunity to share their views in an online survey that can be accessed at Argyll & Bute HSCP Care Home Engagement Survey | NHS Highland Engagement Hub or search the NHS Highland website for the Future of care homes in Argyll and Bute - Argyll & Bute HSCP Care Home Engagement Survey. Comments can also be emailed to nhs.abhscp@nhs.scot
James Gow, Argyll and Bute HSCP’s head of finance, said: “We have been really encouraged by the number of people who have already attended one of our in person events or who have contacted us directly with their views.
“There is still time for you to take part and we would urge people to get involved by completing the survey, joining the online event or attending one of our remaining roadshow events.
“This is an opportunity for local people, families, carers, care home staff, community groups and partners to hear more about the work taking place, ask questions, and share what matters most to them.
“Your experiences, ideas and local knowledge are so important in helping the HSCP shape care home provision that supports people and communities across Argyll and Bute now and in the future. We hope you can join us and add your voice to this important conversation.”
The aim is to develop a clear long-term vision for accommodation and care services across Argyll and Bute. The HSCP says it wants to understand people’s preferences, expectations and aspirations, including where and how they would like to live as they grow older.
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