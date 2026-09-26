The community event on Monday October 5 at 6.30pm will feature a presentation on the existing care home provision and services for older people and explore future options, with an opportunity to share ideas and ask questions.

People are requested to register for the Teams event using the following link – Click to register for the online event here

The HSCP is also taking its community engagement on the road this month and will be at Islay Gaelic Centre in Bowmore on October 8 from 1-3pm.

Those who cannot make it to either the online event or a roadshow have the opportunity to share their views in an online survey that can be accessed at Argyll & Bute HSCP Care Home Engagement Survey | NHS Highland Engagement Hub or search the NHS Highland website for the Future of care homes in Argyll and Bute - Argyll & Bute HSCP Care Home Engagement Survey. Comments can also be emailed to nhs.abhscp@nhs.scot