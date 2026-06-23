Pudsey and the crew of the Big Bear, skippered by Jonathan Brewin, sailed into Kerrera Marina from Crinan on Friday as part of fundraising tour Big Bear Voyage.

Their first stop after arriving in Argyll was to the Crinan Canal. At the Crinan Hotel Frances Ryan and her team welcomed Pudsey who celebrated by playing the piano that Dave Brubeck played on. He was also thrilled with the Pudsey cake presented by Niamh Brady.

One of Children in Need’s many supported events for 2026, the voyage is hoped to raise £70,000 with most proceeds going towards children’s mental health support.

Today, one in five children in the UK is living with a mental health challenge. Through its nationwide network of funded projects, BBC Children in Need provides vital early intervention – offering counselling, safe spaces and trusted adult relationships that help children rebuild confidence, resilience and hope.