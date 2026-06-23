Pudsey Bear sampled the sights of the West Coast this weekend as the famous Children In Need mascot took on a circumnavigation of Britain.
Pudsey and the crew of the Big Bear, skippered by Jonathan Brewin, sailed into Kerrera Marina from Crinan on Friday as part of fundraising tour Big Bear Voyage.
Their first stop after arriving in Argyll was to the Crinan Canal. At the Crinan Hotel Frances Ryan and her team welcomed Pudsey who celebrated by playing the piano that Dave Brubeck played on. He was also thrilled with the Pudsey cake presented by Niamh Brady.
One of Children in Need’s many supported events for 2026, the voyage is hoped to raise £70,000 with most proceeds going towards children’s mental health support.
Today, one in five children in the UK is living with a mental health challenge. Through its nationwide network of funded projects, BBC Children in Need provides vital early intervention – offering counselling, safe spaces and trusted adult relationships that help children rebuild confidence, resilience and hope.
When The Big Bear docked at Kerrera those on board were greeted by aarina owners Tim and Gill Vollum. All their dining guests gave Pudsey Bear a wonderful welcome.
From there they then sailed to Tobermory where Pudsey met Lauren and her great team and the very generous and friendly patrons of The Mishnish Hotel.
Pudsey even had a quick game of pool with the locals in the pub. The crew enjoyed local fish and chips on the iconic colourful seafront.
Big Bear Voyage 2026 is now around halfway through its 2,200 mile voyage and almost at 50 per cent of its £70,000 target having raised £34,000.
If you want to support children’s mental health, you can donate here.
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