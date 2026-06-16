Pudsey Bear is coming to Oban and Tobermory as part of his first ever sail around Great Britain.
The iconic Children in Need mascot will be sailing into town on Friday June 19 on-board the yacht Big Bear for the landmark UK coastal tour fundraiser.
From there the yacht is due to sail on to Tobermory, arriving on June 20.
Between May and August, Pudsey, Jonathan Brewin and the crew of Big Bear are sailing 2,200 nautical miles around the UK.
They are scheduled to visit 35+ coastal communities and aim to raise at least £70,000 and vital awareness for BBC Children in Need – with a strong focus on supporting children’s mental health.
Today, one in five children in the UK is living with a mental health challenge. Through its nationwide network of funded projects, BBC Children in Need provides vital early intervention – offering counselling, safe spaces and trusted adult relationships that help children rebuild confidence, resilience and hope.
Big Bear Voyage 2026 is fully supported by Children in Need and is perfectly timed as it set sail just days after Pudsey Bear hit national news headlines by speaking for the first time.
Big Bear Voyage 2026 was inspired by Jonathan Brewin – who turned 70 this year and is the skipper of Big Bear – and his wife Jackie. They’re supported by a team of family and long-standing friends.
Jonathan Brewin, skipper of Big Bear Voyage 2026, says: “The response we’ve had in all our ports of call so far has been overwhelming. Pudsey truly has a magnetic appeal with children and adults.
"We’re thrilled to be helping raise much-needed attention and funds to help Children in Need support the mental health of even more children across the UK.”
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.