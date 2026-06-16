The iconic Children in Need mascot will be sailing into town on Friday June 19 on-board the yacht Big Bear for the landmark UK coastal tour fundraiser.

From there the yacht is due to sail on to Tobermory, arriving on June 20.

Between May and August, Pudsey, Jonathan Brewin and the crew of Big Bear are sailing 2,200 nautical miles around the UK.

They are scheduled to visit 35+ coastal communities and aim to raise at least £70,000 and vital awareness for BBC Children in Need – with a strong focus on supporting children’s mental health.



Today, one in five children in the UK is living with a mental health challenge. Through its nationwide network of funded projects, BBC Children in Need provides vital early intervention – offering counselling, safe spaces and trusted adult relationships that help children rebuild confidence, resilience and hope.

Big Bear Voyage 2026 is fully supported by Children in Need and is perfectly timed as it set sail just days after Pudsey Bear hit national news headlines by speaking for the first time.