As pupils at Campbeltown Grammar School settle into the start of their summer holidays, many will have plenty to think about when it comes to planning their future, thanks to a careers event held before the end of term.
Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) and Campbeltown Grammar School hosted a Careers and Pathways Event bringing together pupils in S2 to S6 with 24 exhibitors from a wide range of industries.
The youngsters were given the opportunity to explore different professions, speak directly to employers and learn more about routes into further and higher education.
Local businesses and organisations taking part included Goldwells – Accountants and Business Advisers, Numero Dix Hair and Beauty, BAM Nuttall, Campbeltown Museum, Argyllshire Countryside Trust (ACT), Campbeltown Airport, Police Scotland, Argyll and Bute Council, Campbeltown Hospital, Balfour Beatty and Fyne Homes.
DYW partners including Inspiralba, ALIenergy, CHARTS Argyll & Isles, in partnership with Campbeltown Museum and The Argyll Collection, Jobcentre Plus and Skills Development Scotland also attended, highlighting opportunities in the third sector and public services.
National organisations represented at the event included the British Army, the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force.
Senior phase pupils also had the opportunity to discuss courses, qualifications and progression routes with representatives from Argyll College UHI, the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow Caledonian University and the University of Stirling.
The event was designed to help young people gain a better understanding of the wide range of opportunities available to them after school, while allowing them to ask questions and make valuable connections with employers and education providers.
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