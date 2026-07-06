Argyll and Bute Council staff spoke to pupils about careers in local government.

Argyll and Bute Council staff spoke to pupils about careers in local government.

National organisations represented at the event included the British Army, the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force.

Senior phase pupils also had the opportunity to discuss courses, qualifications and progression routes with representatives from Argyll College UHI, the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow Caledonian University and the University of Stirling.

The event was designed to help young people gain a better understanding of the wide range of opportunities available to them after school, while allowing them to ask questions and make valuable connections with employers and education providers.