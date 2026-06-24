The initiative involves pupils staging presentations in support of their nominated charity, with the top presentations going on to a final.

Charities represented this year included: Arran Music School, Arran Young Farmers, Arran Mountain Rescue, ArCaS, Arran Youth Foundation and Anam Cara Fasgadh.

The final event was judged by Allan Wilson, faculty leader of maths and numeracy, Ross Dobson, Active Schools co-ordinator, Finn Popplewell, S4 pupil, Niamh Gosman, former Arran High School pupil, and Vic Steel, Arran business owner.

The pupil judges were previous YPI winners and Alex Reid, YPI Scotland co-ordinator, also attended the event to present the £3,000 cheque to the winning charity.

YPI lead teacher, Morganne McLachlan, led the event, supported by Mara Gosman, faculty leader of social subjects and RME, and new S2 pupils were invited to attend the final.

While the judges deliberated which group hosted the best presentation, the attendees and audience enjoyed musical performances from pupils under the guidance of music teacher, Andrew Dickie.

After careful consideration, the judges announced that Arran Music School representatives, Blair Adams, Sam Goronwy, Anna Kabala, (name withheld) and Alex Pokladek were the winners.

The audience members were then invited to stay and celebrate the achievement of all pupils involved with tea, coffee and cake.