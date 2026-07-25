Leading the island representation is Benbecula-based Salar Smokehouse, which has secured three nominations across as many categories.

Founded in 1997 and under the ownership of Iain and Emma MacRury since 2015, Salar Smokehouse is shortlisted in both Artisan Product of the Year and Fish & Seafood Product of the Year for its Flaky Smoked Salmon, hand-cured in traditional kilns using a back-to-basics philosophy that has defined the Hebridean smokehouse for nearly three decades.

Salar is also shortlisted in Best for Scottish (Independent Business of the Year), recognising a business that has remained resolutely rooted in its island community while building a reputation far beyond it.



In the distilling categories, three island producers have made the cut. Isle of Barra Distillers is shortlisted in Distilling Product of the Year (Dark Spirits) for its Tales of the Tides Whisky: Pabbay, a product that draws directly on the culture, landscape and heritage of the Outer Hebrides.



On Jura, Lussa Gin is recognised in Distilling Product of the Year (White Spirits) for its flagship gin, distilled by an all-female team using 15 botanicals frozen rather than dried from the island’s coastline, hills, woods and gardens.



Isle of Skye Distillers completes the white spirits category with its Misty Isle Salty and Sweet Gin, a London Dry style showcasing botanicals sourced from in and around Portree, with provenance at the heart of everything it does.

In all, there are 64 finalists representing 48 businesses across 20 categories.



Now in its 25th year, The Excellence Awards remain Scotland’s most coveted recognition of quality, craft and commercial ambition in the food and drink sector.

Winners will be announced at the industry’s favourite awards night on Thursday, 24 September 2026 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Glasgow, hosted by Saturday Kitchen presenter and MasterChef: The Professionals judge Matt Tebbutt.

