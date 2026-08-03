Almost £129,000 of Scottish Government funding has been awarded for the new facility which will convert the former East Suisnish Ferry Pier Store into a solar-powered food production hub.

Raasay has also received £78,000 to restore habitats by removing invasive species and planting 4,000 native trees. Both moves are part of Holyrood’s push to make Scotland Carbon Neutral by 2040.

As well as cutting carbon emissions by around 136 tonnes a year, the venison processing facility will sustain local jobs, deliver butchery training and launch a "Hill to Plate" education programme in partnership with Raasay Primary School and nursery connecting communities with sustainable land management.

The facility will also end the need to transport carcasses off the island for processing.