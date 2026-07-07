The Oban community store’s manager was rubbing shoulders with the King, Queen and other royals at Holyrood Palace after a nomination from Deputy Lord Lieutenant Neil Mathieson for her work in helping set up the successful initiative in George Street got her name on the guest list.

Louise, who in true style decked herself out for the special occasion in an outfit from Re_Store’s own racks for under £12, said it was "a great honor" to be there but missed her aid worker husband John who could not be with her because he is still thousands of miles away in the Congo where he is part of a disaster response team with international charity Samaritan’s Purse fighting the Ebola outbreak.

"I missed him a lot but sent him photos," said Louise who is looking forward to him coming home to Oban later this month.

John’s return has been delayed until his replacement arrives to take over the at the special 30-bed clinic where he took charge of WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene)

"He has got into the rhythm and routine of what needs to be done at the clinic but he is getting exhausted now and that worries me This has been his worst mission for me but we have our faith that he will stay well and come home safe," said Louise.