A meeting between Royal Mail, Mull posties and Mull Community Council has left a "reasonably positive" outlook for the future of the crisis hit service.
But there is a lot of work to do before the service is back up and running at an acceptable level.
Royal Mail management figures visited the island on Wednesday July 29 to see firsthand the facilities and working conditions of staff, and discuss potential fixes to the crisis which has seen 12 staff quit in 2026 already.
Royal Mail analysts have determined the island has a higher level of staff turnover than average, but say they still need to figure out what underlying issues are causing this.
Former staff have told The Oban Times they quit because their workloads are simply much higher than those of workers in other areas.
Mull, like most islands, sees a majority of its parcels delivered by Royal Mail rather than directly from Amazon or Parcel Force.
Staff say that the isolative nature of the island also means more parcels are ordered per house than average. And in recent years this amount has almost tripled.
The size of routes on Mull is also fairly large with many houses miles away from their nearest neighbour in some of its more remote areas. Staff say no new routes have been introduced on Mull in 30 years despite the number of households increasing.
The Oban Times asked Royal Mail what options it was looking into to improve facilities and equipment on Mull.
No details were provided on what these options are in response.
We also asked again asked it could acknowledge the overwork of staff as a reason for the high turnover and provide a solution to this problem.
Again, Royal Mail did not address this question directly.
In response, a spokesperson for Royal Mail said: "We welcomed local stakeholders to meet with our team and discuss the work involved in providing a reliable service to the island.
"These visits are always valuable and allow us to hear local concerns directly, discuss the challenges facing the operation and identify areas for further work.
“Recruitment and retention remain a priority. We continue to recruit, offer a welcome bonus and bring in agency staff or colleagues from other delivery offices when additional support is needed.
“We are also reviewing the facilities available to support the local operation.”
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