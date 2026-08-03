But there is a lot of work to do before the service is back up and running at an acceptable level.

Royal Mail management figures visited the island on Wednesday July 29 to see firsthand the facilities and working conditions of staff, and discuss potential fixes to the crisis which has seen 12 staff quit in 2026 already.

Royal Mail analysts have determined the island has a higher level of staff turnover than average, but say they still need to figure out what underlying issues are causing this.

Former staff have told The Oban Times they quit because their workloads are simply much higher than those of workers in other areas.

Mull, like most islands, sees a majority of its parcels delivered by Royal Mail rather than directly from Amazon or Parcel Force.

Staff say that the isolative nature of the island also means more parcels are ordered per house than average. And in recent years this amount has almost tripled.

The size of routes on Mull is also fairly large with many houses miles away from their nearest neighbour in some of its more remote areas. Staff say no new routes have been introduced on Mull in 30 years despite the number of households increasing.

Community Councillor Susan Ringwood, who met with the representatives, said the meeting was "productive".

She continued: "The senior staff who came over had not been to Mull before, so they had an opportunity to meet staff up in Tobermory and see some of the operations first hand.

"They acknowledged that some things have not gone well, but they have identified some areas of action that can be implemented straightaway."

Among these instant measures is a new rolling recruitment policy. The subpar sorting facilities and equipment available to staff was also discussed, with Ms Ringwood saying that managers are aware of the need for improvement and are "following up options".

She concluded: "We will be keeping close scrutiny on all these matters."