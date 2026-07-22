A former receptionist at the Portsonachan Hotel has been awarded a four-figure payout by an employment tribunal after it found her manager withheld tips.
Iona-Zoita Simon took took the owner of the Hotel, Ms Judith Elizabeth Parker, to court after finding unlawful deductions to her wages between February and December 2025.
The tribunal ruled in Ms Simon’s favour, awarding her the £1,151.60 she was owed, after judge Sandy Kemp found that Parker had failed to provide her employee with any written details of her employment or refunded pension contributions.
The judge also found that Parker had not paid Iona for annual leave due under the Working Time Regulations 1998 Act, had failed to pay wages for work carried out during her first week on the job, commencing February 3 2025, and withheld her tips for many months.
The tribunal found that the head chef had handled the distribution of tips in the first months of Iona’s employment at the Portsonachan Hotel, but this staff member left following a payout in April, and henceforth no more tips were paid.
When Ms Simon complained about a lack of tips Parker told it was "not my problem". Parker kept all the cash tips in a jar in her office, and none were given to workers.
Parker was found to have told Ms Simon: "I don’t have anything to do with tips and I will tell HMRC that no staff received tips as they are taxable."
She also continued to be charged pension deductions from her weekly wage despite opting out of the scheme.
The Hotel argued these were repaid in cash, but the judge said evidence of this was lacking, and ordered the deductions to be repaid.
Judge Kemp said: “No written records were provided. No details were given about tips, or how they were to be distributed. There was a message from Mrs Parker to the effect that she had nothing to do with tips. That is not however what the Act requires.
"In my view, in light of the terms of the Act as amended by the 2023 Act and the definition of wages found in section 27 of the Act, tips are wages. Not to pay tips which ought to have been distributed amongst workers is therefore an unauthorised deduction from wages.”
Kemp awarded £200 for unpaid tips from April to November 2025, but agreed that the sum would owed would have likely been higher, however he was unable to award any more due to a lack of “a sufficient evidential base".
£200 was the figure the judge chose based on the minimum payout Ms Simon received in the two months where she did receive tips, which was £25, over eight months.
The judge awarded £428.30 for unpaid annual leave, £428.30 for an unpaid week’s wages at the start of her employment, and £95 for pension contributions which were never refunded after she opted out of the scheme.
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