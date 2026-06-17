Alasdair Iain Elder will start his 155-mile trek on the Isle of Vatersay on Monday 22 June and hopes to be in Stornoway in the Isle of Lewis in under 48hours – which is the current fastest known time set for the route in June 2018.

The inspiration for the challenge is a hugely personal one for him and his family. He is racing to raising money for the Skye-based charity Lucky2BHere which provides defibrillators and deliver emergency life support training to communities throughout Scotland.

This is in memory of his late father, Donald who died of a cardiac arrest in 2024. The challenge starts on what would’ve been Donald’s 64th birthday.

Alasdair Iain has already smashed his initial £5,000 fundraising target and is now hoping to raise at least £10,000.

Money from the challenge will directly benefit Barra through increased defibrillator provision to fill current blackspots on the island. The effort is also supported by Coimhearsnachd Bharraidh agus Bhatarsaidh – a community-owned sustainable development company on Barra and Vatersay.

Alasdair Iain, who now lives on the Isle of Lewis and works as an engineer for SSEN, is an accomplished ultra runner having competed in several extreme competitions. He recently won the 110-km Ultra X Scotland around Loch Ness and in late May came third in the 75-mile Skye Trail Ultra.

While the Outer Hebrides have some of the country’s most stunning land and seascapes, it also has some of the trickiest offroad terrain of moorland, bogs, hills which the 28-year-old will have to contend with.

The challenge will also involve two ferry crossings in order to get from end to end in record time – ferry routes that Alasdair Iain’s late father worked on as a seaman. One benefit to the running challenge will be the long summer days and short nights that the Western Isles benefits from in June.

Alasdair Iain said: “It is all getting very real now. After months of planning and training it is now time to make the final preparations for what will be my longest ever challenge but also one that is the most personal for me and my family.

“Raising money in my father’s memory to benefit my home community of Barra will be what helps keep me motivated and energised when some of the terrain, and possibly the weather, makes it easy just to give up and call it a day.

"I’m doing this to help improve the provision of life-saving equipment for the community that I grew up in and which stood by us as a family when we lost my dad suddenly a couple of years ago.”

He added: “I’ve been amazed and humbled by the amount of support that has been shown for this challenge from so many people, especially those who have donated to support Lucky2BHere. I am also grateful to my fiancé and family who have been incredibly supportive throughout this whole process and I can’t imagine being ready for this if it wasn’t for them."

Ahead of his final preparations, he said: “Mentally, having two good results in the two races in recent months builds confidence that this should hopefully go well.”

“I’m feeling quite positive. I’m fairly confident that, barring any major logistical or weather issues, I will finish the distance. I am just hoping I can claim the fastest time by beating the current record holder.”

People can get the latest updates, and monitor Alasdair Iain’s route and progress on Facebook - HebWay 2026.