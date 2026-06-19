Plans to demolish and replace the public toilets at a Kintyre ferry terminal have been approved by councillors despite 14 objections from the public.
The proposal for the Tayinloan facility, by West Kintyre Community Council, was considered by Argyll and Bute Council’s planning, protective services and licensing committee and received unanimous backing.
Concerns over the removal of a waiting room, and a proposal for the facilities to operate on a charging basis, were expressed during the planning process.
The committee met on Wednesday, June 17, and councillors unanimously agreed that planning permission should be granted.
Councillor Gordon Blair of the Cowal ward said: “I want to commend West Kintyre Community Council for the work they have put into this.
“Given the emails we get regularly as councillors about public conveniences, it is nice to see a new one being proposed.”
South Kintyre councillor John Armour added: “Although it is not in my ward, I know how hard West Kintyre Community Council have worked on this to get to this position.
“I commend the hard work they have done, and it will be a huge asset to the waiting room area beside the ferry terminal. They have done an absolutely wonderful job and I fully support this application.”
A council planning officer also said in a handling report: “The replacement toilet building would provide the same sanitary facilities as the existing building, with the addition of an accessible entrance and a dedicated accessible WC facility.
“No waiting room would be provided in the replacement toilet building.
“The anticipated demolition and construction period of the proposed development is approximately five months, during which time two temporary portable toilet units would be provided on site.
“Officers are satisfied that the proposal is an acceptable development which would not give rise to any significant adverse visual impact within its site or wider setting and one which would provide improved public toilet provision.”
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