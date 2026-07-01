The vessel, which was delivered from the Turkish Cemre shipyard in February, reported its first problem after just six weeks when a hinge of one of its bow door ramps stopped working.

The vessel has been operating single ended ever since with vessels boarding and disembarking from the stern.

It’s entry into service was delayed during the crew sea trials due to issues found with her power system.

Many smaller mechanical issues have also been reported as the vessel goes through its growing pains since it first carried passengers on March 31.

These issues are now being addressed, as the ship will enter Dales dry dock in Greenock on 15 July for two weeks of repairs.

During the repairs the Islay route will be covered by the oldest large vessel in the fleet, 43 year old MV Isle of Arran, the Auld Trooper.