CalMac’s newest vessel, the MV Isle of Islay, has been called in for dry dock for repairs after just 15 weeks of service.
The vessel, which was delivered from the Turkish Cemre shipyard in February, reported its first problem after just six weeks when a hinge of one of its bow door ramps stopped working.
The vessel has been operating single ended ever since with vessels boarding and disembarking from the stern.
It’s entry into service was delayed during the crew sea trials due to issues found with her power system.
Many smaller mechanical issues have also been reported as the vessel goes through its growing pains since it first carried passengers on March 31.
These issues are now being addressed, as the ship will enter Dales dry dock in Greenock on 15 July for two weeks of repairs.
During the repairs the Islay route will be covered by the oldest large vessel in the fleet, 43 year old MV Isle of Arran, the Auld Trooper.
MV Isle of Islay’s sister vessel MV Loch Indaal is hoped to enter service later this year. It is currently already 18 months late.
CMAL recently announced it had taken the unusual step of paying in full Indaal and the other two ships being built in Turkey even though they are not yet completed.
But CMAL said that "economic challenges" facing the Turkish firm meant it was better to pay the money up front, and secure ownership of the vessels early.
MV Loch Indaal is expected to join MV Isle of Islay on the Islay route, while Lochmor and Claymore are due to serve Skye, Harris and North Uist when they are delivered in years down the line.
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