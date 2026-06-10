The school’s A-C pass rates during the 2024/25 exam diet were higher than the local and national figures at National 5 and Advanced Higher level.

While the Higher rate remains in touch with the local and national numbers, staff are keen to ensure it beats them too, as well as continuing to develop the school’s curriculum.

The school’s results for the 2025/26 exam diet will be known on Tuesday, August 4. The report will go before Argyll and Bute Council’s Oban Lorn and the Isles area committee at its meeting on Wednesday, June 10.

The document said the school "deliberately" makes sure that as many pupils as possible are presented for as many courses/levels as possible which "ensures the number of pupils passing can rise but does have the effect of reducing the percentage pass rate from those we have taken a chance on. We will not raise the percentage pass rate merely by withdrawing borderline pupils."

Presentation rates for S4 National 5 increased last session. S5 and S6 SCQF Level 6 presentation rates were lower than last session and A to C pass rates also fell. This is reflective of this cohort of pupils who have not performed as well as previous cohorts.

At National 5, overall A-C pass rates have remained consistent and strong. Pass rates for S4 pupils are down by two per cent but presentation rates increased significantly meaning that more pupils passed National 5 courses.

The report added: “There is a focus on improving Higher presentation and pass rates by targeting borderline pupils for assertive mentoring approaches.We are continuing to develop our curriculum offer with creative industries being further embedded across the school."