Investigating the role that the animals could have on the transmission and control of African Swine Fever were the disease to arrive in Scotland, the research focus will be on the habits, disease risk and size of the feral pig population in the north of Scotland.

Phase 1 will focus on three Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) sites – and neighbouring land holdings – within the Great Glen area where feral pig populations are known to exist.

The second phase of survey work will concentrate on areas where the presence of feral pigs is mostly anecdotal, with a view to confirming the presence or absence of the animals.