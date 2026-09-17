A new PhD research programme is looking to gather data from the Great Glen area that will help to better understand the feral pig population in Scotland.
Investigating the role that the animals could have on the transmission and control of African Swine Fever were the disease to arrive in Scotland, the research focus will be on the habits, disease risk and size of the feral pig population in the north of Scotland.
Phase 1 will focus on three Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) sites – and neighbouring land holdings – within the Great Glen area where feral pig populations are known to exist.
The second phase of survey work will concentrate on areas where the presence of feral pigs is mostly anecdotal, with a view to confirming the presence or absence of the animals.
Penny Jack, University of Glasgow PhD student with the School of Biodiversity, One Health and Veterinary Medicine, is leading the research.
Penny said: "Feral pigs populations appear to be increasing in Scotland.
"A robust picture of the feral pig population is necessary to be able to plan for the future.
"Thankfully, African swine fever is not yet present in the UK. However, were the disease to emerge, feral pigs could contribute to its spread.
"The data we gather will be used to underpin population models, disease risk maps, disease transmission models and to inform management strategies."
Over a period of six months information gathered by camera traps and boots-on-the-ground survey work will provide as broad an understanding of pig habits and movements as is possible.
Members of the public should not feed or encourage feral pigs. When walking in areas where pigs are known to be present, they should always keep dogs under close control particularly in the breeding season and there are likely to be litters (between February and May).
Members of the public can also help gather data by recording sightings online at irecord.org.uk/enter-casual-record.
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