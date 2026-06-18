Researchers are looking for crofters from across the Outer Hebrides to take part in a new study exploring the unique relationship between island crofting life, nature, and personal wellbeing — the first research of its kind focused specifically on Hebridean communities.
The project, run by Species on the Edge in partnership with Atlantic58 and the Bumblebee Conservation Trust, is seeking crofters of all ages, backgrounds and experience to take part in one-to-one interviews this summer.
The interviews, expected to take around an hour and a half, can be conducted in Gaelic or English, and can take place indoors, outdoors on your croft, or online via video call — whatever suits you best.
While research into nature connectedness and wellbeing has been carried out among farming communities on the Scottish mainland, no equivalent study has been done in the Outer Hebrides.
Crofting in the Outer Hebrides is distinctive — shaped by land, language, culture and tradition in ways that have no real parallel elsewhere — and the researchers want to understand what that means for how crofters experience and relate to the natural world around them.
The study will explore how crofters feel connected to nature, whether that connection affects their sense of wellbeing, and what motivates people to take nature-friendly action on their land.
Frances Simmons of Atlantic58, who is leading the interviews, said: "We want to hear from crofters themselves — their experiences, their stories, and their relationship with the land they work. You don’t need any specialist knowledge to take part. We’re simply interested in what crofting means to you, and how you feel about the nature around you."
The findings will be used to develop a practical toolkit to help conservation organisations work more effectively alongside crofting communities, and to ensure that future nature conservation projects reflect the real needs and perspectives of local people.
Interviews will take place during July and August 2026, with dates arranged to suit participants. The research team is keen to hear from crofters of different ages, genders and backgrounds from across the islands.
To find out more or to get involved, contact Frances Simmons at Frances@atlantic58.co.uk or call 01851 827310.
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