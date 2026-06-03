SSEN Transmission will hold a public consultation event at the Loch Fyne Hotel in Inveraray on June 11, from 2pm to 7pm.

Attendees will be able to view the proposed alignment of the new 132kV overhead line, which would run from the wind farm site between Loch Fyne and Loch Awe to SSEN Transmission’s new Creag Dhubh substation, currently under construction.

At approximately 12km in length, SSEN argues that the connection is essential to enable the 67.2MW wind farm to export power to the grid.

Ross McKay, Senior Development Project Manager at SSEN Transmission, said: “This consultation is an opportunity for people to view our proposals, ask questions, and share their feedback with the project team.

“All feedback received will be carefully considered as we refine the alignment and design of the overhead line ahead of submitting our planning application for the connection.

“We would encourage anyone with an interest in the project to come along and share their views.”

Mr McKay added that the project is an important step in rolling out renewable energy nationwide.

The event follows earlier consultation sessions where initial proposals were shared.

This time, residents will have the opportunity to view the proposed alignment of the overhead line, which would consist of a mix of low-profile wood and steel trident poles.