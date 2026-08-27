A councillor remarked that the decision to remove the lights on the stretch of the A83 “went down really well” during the summer, and added that there was disappointment at their re-installation.

A Transport Scotland official responded that he had discussed the situation and said that if no works were taking place on the ground, the lights should not be in place.

The discussion took place at a meeting of Argyll and Bute Council’s Mid Argyll, Kintyre and the Islands community planning group on Wednesday, August 26.

Councillor John Armour, SNP, South Kintyre, said: “You will be well aware that the removal of the traffic lights at the Rest and Be Thankful went down really well during the summer.

“There has been quite a bit of disappointment to see them put back again. Would there be any way, if there is no work going on, that they would be removed?”

Ian Woodcock, of Transport Scotland, responded: “I have spoken at length regarding this with the BEAR team and the works are driven by a specialist project team.

“I have been quite firm that if they have no works on the ground, and nothing going on at the Rest and Be Thankful, they need to look into taking the traffic management off the road until the guys are back on site.”

Councillor Armour added: “I think that would be welcome, because there is nothing worse than being held up and no work is being done.”