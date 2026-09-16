The fundraiser, called ’Kaina for Nepal’, featured charity lunches over two days on 9-10 September, which included one of “Nepal’s most loved dishes”, Chicken Momo, on the menu.

The Italian restaurant covered all of the costs themselves, including the food, staff, and drinks.

Owner Kalina Shrestha, who organised the event, said: “My family is originally from Nepal, so what is happening there feels incredibly personal to us.

"Thankfully, our extended family are safe, and for that we are extremely

grateful.

"But despite knowing they are safe, something just hasn’t felt right. Watching the

devastation unfold from here in Scotland has been heartbreaking, and we felt that simply watching the news and feeling helpless wasn’t enough, and we had to do something.

“The floods and landslides have left so many families facing unimaginable circumstances.