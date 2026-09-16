Oban restaurant Kaina has raised £1,790 to help those in need in Nepal, after extreme flooding and landslides hit the Himalayan country last month.
The fundraiser, called ’Kaina for Nepal’, featured charity lunches over two days on 9-10 September, which included one of “Nepal’s most loved dishes”, Chicken Momo, on the menu.
The Italian restaurant covered all of the costs themselves, including the food, staff, and drinks.
Owner Kalina Shrestha, who organised the event, said: “My family is originally from Nepal, so what is happening there feels incredibly personal to us.
"Thankfully, our extended family are safe, and for that we are extremely
grateful.
"But despite knowing they are safe, something just hasn’t felt right. Watching the
devastation unfold from here in Scotland has been heartbreaking, and we felt that simply watching the news and feeling helpless wasn’t enough, and we had to do something.
“The floods and landslides have left so many families facing unimaginable circumstances.
"People have lost their homes, their belongings and, tragically, their loved ones. Many are
now struggling to access the most basic necessities like food, clean water, shelter, sanitary products and other essential supplies.
“Nepal is our home, and although we now live and work in Oban, our hearts and our connection to Nepal remain very strong. We wanted to use what we have here, our restaurant, our team and our wonderful local community to do something practical to help people who desperately need support.
“For us, this is about more than fundraising. It is about standing with our country and our people during an incredibly difficult time.
“We are so grateful to our community in Oban for always supporting us, and we hope that together we can make even a small difference to families in Nepal who are going through this devastating situation."
Kaina had visits from many locals from the community, and people dropping by even after the events to donate.
Kalina said: “It was super busy, we weren’t expecting that! It was great community support, and we really appreciate it.”
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