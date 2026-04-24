A programme of resurfacing works will be carried out on the A82 north of Fort Augustus starting on Tuesday June 14.
The works will be undertaken overnight between 8pm and 6am, with no works on Friday or Saturday nights. The project is expected to be completed by the morning of Wednesday 25 June.
To ensure the safety of both the workforce and the travelling public, the A82 will be closed during working hours. A fully signposted diversion route suitable for trunk road traffic will be in place, directing vehicles from Invergarry to Invermoriston via the A887 and A87. This diversion will add approximately 15 miles and 22 minutes to journey times.
BEAR Scotland has consulted with all relevant stakeholders in advance of the resurfacing to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience. Access for emergency services and scheduled bus services will be maintained for the full duration of the works.
Steve Taylor, BEAR Scotland’s North West Design Manager said: "These resurfacing works on the A82 will address existing carriageway defects and allow for the installation of new road markings, significantly improving road surface quality and safety for road users.
"Our teams will carry out these works as efficiently as possible, with safety as our highest priority, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience while these essential improvements are completed."
Road users are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow additional time when travelling during the works. Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.traffic.gov.scot/, X @trafficscotland or on the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org.
The works are weather dependent, and any significant changes to or delays in the programme will be communicated in advance.
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