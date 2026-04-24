The works will be undertaken overnight between 8pm and 6am, with no works on Friday or Saturday nights. The project is expected to be completed by the morning of Wednesday 25 June.

To ensure the safety of both the workforce and the travelling public, the A82 will be closed during working hours. A fully signposted diversion route suitable for trunk road traffic will be in place, directing vehicles from Invergarry to Invermoriston via the A887 and A87. This diversion will add approximately 15 miles and 22 minutes to journey times.

BEAR Scotland has consulted with all relevant stakeholders in advance of the resurfacing to make them aware of the traffic management arrangements and to minimise any inconvenience. Access for emergency services and scheduled bus services will be maintained for the full duration of the works.

