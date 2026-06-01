Similar in scale and nature to established visitor centres and associated facilities at the Old Man of Storr, Corrieshalloch Gorge, Ben Nevis and Glencoe, the proposals are wholly supportive of The Highland Council’s broader tourism objectives aimed at improving roadside infrastructure for visitors,

A previous planning application lodged with The Highland Council was recently withdrawn by Mars, , part of the Mars and Black Sheep group of companies, following detailed consideration of a localised water supply and related drainage issue raised at a late stage in the application process.

This necessitated a material change to the proposals to satisfactorily address the technical matters raised.

The proposed development represents a significant private-sector investment estimated at £20 million. In addition to jobs created during the construction period, it will operationally employ around 50 people on site, which is predicted to increase over time.