Similar in scale and nature to established visitor centres and associated facilities at the Old Man of Storr, Corrieshalloch Gorge, Ben Nevis and Glencoe, the proposals are wholly supportive of The Highland Council’s broader tourism objectives aimed at improving roadside infrastructure for visitors,
A previous planning application lodged with The Highland Council was recently withdrawn by Mars, , part of the Mars and Black Sheep group of companies, following detailed consideration of a localised water supply and related drainage issue raised at a late stage in the application process.
This necessitated a material change to the proposals to satisfactorily address the technical matters raised.
The proposed development represents a significant private-sector investment estimated at £20 million. In addition to jobs created during the construction period, it will operationally employ around 50 people on site, which is predicted to increase over time.
During peak season, especially, traffic at the viewpoint can cause significant safety issues. The existing lay-by would be closed and converted to a standard grass verge to ensure that no motorists stop at this location, and they use the proposed designated car park.
Onsite facilities will include a dedicated space within the proposed visitor centre for local artisans to display and sell their products.
Under the previous ownership, trees have been allowed to grow, completely obscuring views from the iconic viewpoint. These will also be removed as part of the development proposals.
Concerns have been consistently raised over the years about litter, human faeces and general waste being dumped at the viewpoint, which is frequently used as an open-air toilet.
By providing a managed facility including toilets and litter collection, the proposed centre will address this.
Foul drainage from the proposed development buildings will be collected and treated by a bespoke wastewater treatment system, in compliance with the strict Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) regulations.