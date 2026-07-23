Motorbike club Kings of The Jungle, based in Ayrshire, came up with the poignant idea to remember one of its members Brian McGill who tragically died out on his bike two days before the group’s first-ever planned ride out which was Oban. As well as a plaque for Alan, there is also a plaque on the bench in memory of another rider from the club Alan Ferrol who had special memories of Oban.

At a special dedication service led by the Rev Bill Gray, the dad of one of the motorbike club’s Oban members, on July 19, a collection of £200 was added to a £500 donation from the Kings of The Jungle to go to HomeStart Lorn.

At the service, the Rev Gray told those gathered: "The Riders’ Rest is first and foremost for Brian and Alan. But from today onwards, it is for anyone who has lost someone they love. Whether you’re a rider, a friend, a husband or wife, part of the community, or simply someone passing through — you are always welcome here." The motorbike club will be making annual trips back to the bench overlooking Oban Bay.