Following months of disruption caused by work on the String Road, the A841 between Machrie and Dougarie is now closed for two weeks.

The main issue for Northend residents has been the road closed signs. Residents say the signage is diverting traffic arriving from the Claonaig ferry away - affecting businesses and local services.

Hazel Cranstoun, owner of Pirnmill Village Shop, said the impact on trade was immediate.

She said: "There was a sign at Lochranza saying the road was closed and people simply stopped coming. The road was clear all the way to Pirnmill, but customers assumed they couldn’t get here."

She said businesses had lost valuable custom as a result.

"The biggest issue hasn’t been the closure itself – it’s been the signage. The signs are not helping the village shop, or the Lighthouse restaurant, and are actively directing traffic away. I can’t get my week’s business back," she added.

Hazel also highlighted wider impacts on residents, such as a nurse being unable to reach a patient in Pirnmill receiving palliative care and another resident who missed a scheduled meal delivery because of confusion surrounding the closure.