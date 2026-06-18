Businesses in the north of Arran say road closures are causing significant disruption to trade, with concerns that signage is directing visitors away from the area.
Following months of disruption caused by work on the String Road, the A841 between Machrie and Dougarie is now closed for two weeks.
The main issue for Northend residents has been the road closed signs. Residents say the signage is diverting traffic arriving from the Claonaig ferry away - affecting businesses and local services.
Hazel Cranstoun, owner of Pirnmill Village Shop, said the impact on trade was immediate.
She said: "There was a sign at Lochranza saying the road was closed and people simply stopped coming. The road was clear all the way to Pirnmill, but customers assumed they couldn’t get here."
She said businesses had lost valuable custom as a result.
"The biggest issue hasn’t been the closure itself – it’s been the signage. The signs are not helping the village shop, or the Lighthouse restaurant, and are actively directing traffic away. I can’t get my week’s business back," she added.
Hazel also highlighted wider impacts on residents, such as a nurse being unable to reach a patient in Pirnmill receiving palliative care and another resident who missed a scheduled meal delivery because of confusion surrounding the closure.
Visitors have also reported longer journeys. One holidaymaker said: "It’s now taking me 55 minutes to get to Brodick. It’s been a complete nightmare”.
The closure has forced traffic to divert around the island, although bus services have continued travelling to the point where the road becomes impassable before turning around.
Some residents have criticised the timing of roadworks during the school holidays and main tourist season. Work on the String road began during the Easter break, and the new works at the start of the school summer break.
However, others have acknowledged the need for the project. "It’s nothing but a nuisance, but it’s a necessary evil," said one North Arran tradesman. "They’re digging eight culverts to stop the flooding – and this could help reduce the pothole problem."
The works have also raised wider concerns that key infrastructure projects on Arran are being planned without sufficient consultation with island businesses.
"I think they should communicate with businesses and find out how to mitigate the issue," Hazel said. “They’ve never approached me and asked: what can we do to minimise impact on your business? I’d like North Ayrshire Council to do more of a risk assessment. Especially as we’ve got a lot happening up this end of the island over the summer."
North Ayrshire Council says the closure is necessary to protect critical infrastructure and to ensure public safety during roadworks.
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