Rotary Members welcomed Rowena Marsco from Utility Warehouse to their recent Business Lunch Meeting in the Alexandra Hotel.
With the increasing cost and complexity of household energy, and its costly links with broadband, mobile and insurance expenses, Rowena explained how these financial burdens can be better managed with a comprehensive approach rather than dealing with loads of individual bills.
Rowena moved to Lochaber 10 years ago to work for Outward Bound Lochiel.
Now with Utility Warehouse she is able to help householders manage their energy costs and explained that 65% of householders in Lochaber will face a 13% increase in the energy costs in July.
Rowena offers her consultation services to small businesses as well as householders. She sits down with her clients and explains how they can organise their bills to save money and by bundling all their energy and associated costs into one monthly bill.
Rotary President David Mee thanked Rowena for her helpful talk that should help members to "fork out less on your household bills".
Rowena responded to loads of questions following which members thanked her with appreciative applause.
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