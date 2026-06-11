On Thursday June 4, twenty students from four area primary schools participated in the speech competition by writing and performing a three minute speech.

A variety of topics were presented and each student executed their oration with bravery and composure.

"It is not an easy feat to stand in front of a full audience and present something they have worked so hard on. Every single student rallied and shared a piece of themselves," said a Rotary Spokesperson.

The speeches were appreciated by all in attendance, and given great consideration by the two judges, Rosemary Barry and Martin Wilson.

They reflected on the entirety of each message and how it was presented, not an easy undertaking. The decision was made, and a winner and two runner ups were presented each with a certificate to Waterstones.

The overall winner also took home the Quiach cup, and will have his name engraved joining the many who have also achieved this accomplishment.

It was Evan Campbell of Taynuilt Primary whose speech ‘Let’s talk about war’ took the highest honor.

Runners up were Max MacLennan of Rockfield Primary who spoke on ‘Twelve Labours of Hercules’, and Joy Kidd of Lochnell Primary aimed to answer a very topical question for her speech ‘Is AI harming the planet?’.

The Rotary Club of Oban is thankful to all who participated, and their teachers, parents and carers for helping to prepare the students for this undertaking. Thanks also go to the Royal Hotel for sharing the space and providing refreshments to all.

Finally the greatest thanks go to each and every student who took the time and effort to put themselves forward and share with us in the 2026 competition, Bravo! “Speech is power: speech is to persuade, to convert, to compel” ~ Ralph Waldo Emerson