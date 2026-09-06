Go Naked Veg, the plastic free retailer selling fresh local produce, began as an online home delivery service in early 2020 before expanding into a storefront on Stevenson Street within just a few months.

But three years after that expansion, their store was forced to close. At the time, owner and founder Graham West cited a dramatic decline in footfall post pandemic as the cause, with the business unable to cope with the overhead costs associated with the store.

So they moved back to a delivery and pick up model. They also had a strong presence at farmers and craft markets.

However, rising costs continued to mount, and on Wednesday August 26, the coming end of Go Naked Veg was announced.

The reality of an independent retailer in 2026 is harsh, the announcement said, with larger chain stores continuing to dominate the space.