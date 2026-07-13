Organisers of Cowalfest have included some old favourite routes in this year’s schedule, as well as a range of hikes to accommodate all levels of fitness.

Beginning on Friday, October 2, attendees will have a choice of 12 walks across the weekend, with a celebratory ceilidh at Innellan Village Hall sandwiched in between to mark the occasion.

Cowalfest chair Andy Armstrong said: “This year’s festival includes a number of popular walks around the peninsula led by experienced guides who know their stuff.

“There’s loads to learn about the area on our heritage and geology walks and talks, and it’s a great chance to get out into nature, experience our majestic scenery, make new friends, and boost your mental and physical wellbeing.”

Day one features a walk from Benmore Garden to Glen Massan, as well as the more testing hike to the summit of Cruach Neuran.

The Innellan geology walk is also part of Friday’s programme, alongside a walk from Ardentinny to Benmore.

On Saturday, the schedule includes the well-known Duke’s Pass ramble over to Lochgoilhead, heritage walks in Kilmun and from Dunoon to Sandbank, and the challenging climb to the top of Creachan Mhor.

Rounding off the festival on Sunday are a walk to the Strachur plane crash site, the Glenshellish Loop, an Innellan history walk and talk, and a four-and-a-half-mile walk from Toward to Innellan.

Tickets and details of the difficulty ratings for each route are available on the Cowalfest website, with Andy encouraging all attendees to “put their best foot forward”.