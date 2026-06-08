A petition against the plan continues to climb, reaching over 1,700 signatures this week.

A motion, before the Oban, Lorn and the Isles Area Committee on Wednesday 10 June, calls on councillors to review the efficacy of the traffic lights in three years’ time.

Two councillors have hit back at the motion, saying it raises "serious questions" about accountability and transparency.

The motion, proposed by Councillor Kieron Green (Ind) and seconded by Councillor Andrew Vennard (Con), is in three parts.

Firstly, it "acknowledges the need for road safety improvements at the Clachan Bridge, noting that signage alone has not proven sufficient to reduce risk to acceptable levels".

Secondly, it "recognises that this matter has polarised the views of residents of Seil and surrounding communities, with a lack of consensus that traffic lights will adequately address safety issues at this location".

And thirdly, it "seeks assurance, through annual update reports and a review after three years on the efficacy of the measures taken, to be presented to an appropriate public committee of the council for member endorsement".

Ahead of the meeting, two councillors on the committee, Julie McKenzie (Ind) and Amanda Hampsey (Ref), issued a joint statement.

They said: "Since its inception, the public and elected members have been told that the Clachan Bridge traffic light scheme is purely an operational matter.

"That position has been used repeatedly to discourage scrutiny, deflect legitimate questions and justify the absence of democratic oversight, whilst shutting down councillors who sought answers on behalf of their communities.

"Yet at [this] week’s Oban, Lorn and the Isles Area Committee, councillors are being asked to debate and endorse a Notice of Motion on the very same project.

"This turns normal council decision-making on its head.

"Where a proposal requires political support, that support is normally sought before a project proceeds. Political accountability comes at the beginning of the process, not after decisions have been made, funding secured, designs progressed and public opposition emerged.

"What is being proposed here is the exact opposite. We have been told time and again that officers have advanced the project as a purely operational matter and only now, after months of controversy and public concern, are councillors being asked to provide political endorsement.

"Equally concerning is the motion’s assertion that signage alone has ’not proven sufficient to reduce risk to acceptable levels’.

"Residents are entitled to ask what evidence this statement is based upon.

"To date, repeated requests for the evidence base underpinning this project have raised more questions than answers. If a conclusion has been reached that existing measures are inadequate, the public should be able to see the assessment, methodology and evidence that led to that conclusion.

"Transparency requires more than assertions from elected members. It requires evidence.

"The motion also claims that this matter has ’polarised’ opinion within Seil and surrounding communities. We do not accept that characterisation.

"To date 1690 people have signed a petition opposing the scheme. Residents, businesses and community groups have raised concerns throughout the process. The overwhelming public response has been opposition to the proposal, not evidence of a community divided down the middle.

"The public are entitled to ask why political approval is being sought now when political involvement was repeatedly dismissed throughout the process.

"If this is an operational matter, it should be treated as one.

"If political endorsement is required, it should have been sought before the project reached this stage.

"You cannot have it both ways.

"The introduction of this motion raises serious questions about accountability, transparency, and the role of elected members in decisions that have significant consequences for local communities."

Former MSP Mike MacKenzie, who is a local resident, reacted: "It is in effect a perversion of democracy. Having made a complete ’pigs ear’ of this, council officers are now seeking political approval and are relying on pet councillors and nodding dogs to vote it through."

Argyll and Bute Council did not respond by our deadline.