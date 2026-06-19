Over the decades she has supported a wide range of local organisations and initiatives, from children’s play schemes and youth groups to charities assisting vulnerable adults, families in need and people experiencing homelessness.

While best known in recent years for her work with the food bank, Mrs Stewart has devoted much of her life to voluntary and community work.

The honour recognises Mrs Stewart’s long record of community service, including her role in helping establish Kintyre Food Bank in 2012 and her work over nearly a decade as chair of the organisation, which continues to support people across Campbeltown and the wider Kintyre area.

Mary Anne Stewart, one of the founders of Kintyre Food Bank, has been appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to the community in Campbeltown.

Mary Anne Stewart, left, with Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara during a visit to Kintyre Food Bank in September 2023. Photograph: Kevin McGlynn.

Mary Anne Stewart, left, with Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara during a visit to Kintyre Food Bank in September 2023. Photograph: Kevin McGlynn.

Speaking to the Courier, Mrs Stewart, who remains an active volunteer with the food bank, described the moment she learned she was to receive the award.

“I was surprised,” she said. “I am pleased to have been able to do things for people in the community.”

Mrs Stewart said her husband, Patrick Stewart CVO MBE, the former Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute, who received an MBE in 2000 for services to the fishing industry, was “very pleased” when he learned she was also to receive the honour.

Reflecting on the food bank’s beginnings, Mrs Stewart said she was grateful that a service many believed would not be needed in Kintyre had become an important source of support for local people.

“I’m really happy to have been able to get this service in the community because it is so badly needed,” she said. “Initially, many people thought there was no need for a food bank, but I think people now really do appreciate it.

“We have some families where both parents are working but still can’t make ends meet.”

More than a decade after the food bank was founded, Mrs Stewart said the charity continues to see new people seeking support.

“I can’t tell you how much demand is growing – every week we’ve got new people,” she said. “It’s somewhat humbling.”

Such has been the demand that the charity is expanding its premises at the Mull of Kintyre Industrial Estate on Albyn Road by taking over the neighbouring unit.