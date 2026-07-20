ao link
West Coast Today - news from all over Argyll & Bute, Oban, Arran, Fort William, Lochaber, Campbeltown, Lochgilphead and mid Argyll
Subscribe to West Coast Today
News
Heritage
Opinion
Sport
Leisure
e-Editions
More
Subscribe
West Coast Today
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Search
MORE
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Contact us
Login
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password
My Account
Remember Login
Register|Reset Password

Sign up to our daily Newsletter

Sign up to the West Coast Today daily newsletter and to get our top stories sent to your inbox every day.

You may also like

Sports Hub gathers support as plans move forward at pace

Sports Hub gathers support as plans move forward at pace

Jul 19, 2026
Wildfire warnings issued as temperatures soared in Lochaber

Wildfire warnings issued as temperatures soared in Lochaber

Jul 18, 2026
Another day another title for Oban bowls supremo Anne

Another day another title for Oban bowls supremo Anne

Jul 18, 2026
Oban Motorfest to rev into town

Oban Motorfest to rev into town

Jul 17, 2026

Owen Wild

Life changing farming injuries need more attention, says safety group

Life changing farming injuries need more attention, says safety group

Jul 20, 2026
Watch: Clipper crews depart Oban as they begin final stage

Watch: Clipper crews depart Oban as they begin final stage

Jul 19, 2026
Stay off Tobermory Lighthouse path, urges Mull ranger

Stay off Tobermory Lighthouse path, urges Mull ranger

Jul 19, 2026
Oban Motorfest to rev into town

Oban Motorfest to rev into town

Jul 17, 2026

Latest News

JOBS

Seasonal Hospitality Couple - Cook and Front of House - Ardtornish Estate Company
Ardtornish, Lochaline and Ardnamurchan, ObanArdtornish, Lochaline and Ardnamurchan, Oban£26,500 to £30,000 per annum£26,500 to £30,000 per annum
Bus and Coach Mechanic (Full Time) - West Coast Motors
ObanOban£18.62 per£18.62 per
Pupil Support Assistant - NAY17507 - North Ayrshire Council
BrodickBrodick£15.89 to £16.30 per hour£15.89 to £16.30 per hour
Front of house - The Old Deli
Fort WilliamFort WilliamFrom £13 per hourFrom £13 per hour
ASN Assistant - ARB18374 - Argyll and Bute Council
PA28 6HGPA28 6HG£26,790 to £27,665 per annum£26,790 to £27,665 per annum
Most Popular
Information
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Competitions
Terms & Conditions
Wyvex Media
About Us
Advertise with us
Contact Us
Regions
The Oban Times
The Lochaber Times
The Argyllshire Advertiser
The Arran Banner
The Campbeltown Courier
IPSO
Facebook
X
Linked In

© 2026 Wyvex Media Limited.

West Coast Today