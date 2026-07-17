The procession, led by pipers Mavis Helliwell and Holly Hayman, along with handmaidens Cassie Ferguson and Charlotte Young, was followed by villagers who were eager to catch a glimpse of, or photograph, the new Bay Queen.

As tradition dictates and witnessed by the large crowd that had assembled, Connie presented Astrid with the regalia of the position by placing the Bay Queen sash across her shoulders and the crown on her head.