Traffic in Whiting Bay came to a standstill as the royal procession made its way from the village hall to the putting green where last year’ Bay Queen, Connie McCallum conferred her responsibilities to this year’s Bay Queen, Astrid Hamade.
The procession, led by pipers Mavis Helliwell and Holly Hayman, along with handmaidens Cassie Ferguson and Charlotte Young, was followed by villagers who were eager to catch a glimpse of, or photograph, the new Bay Queen.
As tradition dictates and witnessed by the large crowd that had assembled, Connie presented Astrid with the regalia of the position by placing the Bay Queen sash across her shoulders and the crown on her head.
Connie wished Astrid all the best for her one year reign before the queen and her attendants took to the jetty where parents, friends and family took photographs to document the historic occasion.
The role of the Whiting Bay Bay Queen is largely ceremonial with the queen expected to make appearances at village event during the Whiting Bay Fun Weekend and throughout the year. The queen also presents prizes and awards at community events and is responsible for switching on the village’s Christmas lights.
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