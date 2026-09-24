The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) also wished to install a public toilet facility and form a path at its Loch Gruinart visitor car park.

Argyll and Bute Council received no objections or expressions of support from the public during the planning process, and planning permission has now been granted.

A council official said in a handling report: “The proposed changes are considered acceptable in this location, as they are modest in scale and are necessary for the effective management and operation of the RSPB visitor site.