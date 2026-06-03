Ardgour fundraising hero Innes Turnbull has been named as Lochaber Rugby Club’s "Person of the Year" after raising over 6,000 to buy rugby posts and other sports equipment for his community.
The 11-year-old Ardgour Primary School pupil completed a 13 mile supported run beginning at his home in Clovullin and ending at Banavie where he touched down and converted his own try. www.westcoasttoday.co.uk/news/trying-times-indeed-as-innes-converts-points-into-pounds.
"An Inspirational young man and well worthy of this award," said a Lochaber RFC spokesperson.
With the assistance of Ardgour Glensanda Development Trust Innes and his family have been talking to suppliers to get quotes for rugby and football goals.
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