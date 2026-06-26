Tony Dudley-Clarke who lives behind the WCs is at his wits end because of the long-running inconvenience coming from the council-run conveniences.

At the end of April, The Oban Times reported how Mr Dudley-Clarke had been battling with Argyll and Bute Council for three months to get the problem fixed.

Despite more phone calls, emails, support from island wildlife enthusiasts worried about the impact of the nearby bay and its inhabitants and pleas for help from the council and ward representatives - the issue remains "whiffy" said Mr Clarke as the tourist season surges.

Although there is now a cover over the tank, there is still a slurry discharge flowing into the bay at the side of Mr Clarke’s property.

A new cover has been fitted, and debris in the tank has been removed. A contractor has been instructed to attend and replace the soakaway. This should improve the situation, although the tank may still need to be replaced in the future. But Mr Clarke says the tank is "far too small to deal with the amount of waste that is passed into it" so even if the soakaway is replaced , it will still be a problem and sewage will still be flowing past his home into Salen Bay. He says the smell of sewage can be so ’very strong’ at times that it means him and his wife can not spend time in our garden. "I am also concerned that there could be potential health issues to both my wife and myself being so close to raw sewage. There is also the impact on the local wildlife that does not seem to be a consideration," he said - adding r ecently, there has been wild-campers and walkers using the bay very close to where the discharge is flowing. "Surely this must be a concern to the council?" he has asked. An official update from the council sent to him on June 10 said: "

Mr Clarke also previously warned the council the area needed to be properly covered and fenced off as there were families trying to find geochache in the area.

"If a child fell into the chamber, as it is only covered by a rotting wooden pallet, I would think the council is fully liaible."