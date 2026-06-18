He is helping international charity Samaritan’s Purse, as part of its disaster response team, set up a 30-bed clinic in a remote village where Ebola has hit.

This is the latest mission for self-employed maintenance man John who last year was keeping medics and patients safe in an inflatable hospital in earthquake and civil war torn Myanmar. He has worked all around the world including helping Italy beat Covid in 2020 - other previous aid missions have also taken him to war-zone Iraq and the Bahamas after a hurricane.

Four and a half thousand miles away from the Congo, the experienced aid worker’s wife Louise told The Oban Times, out of all the, this is: "The first time I’ve really thought I could be a widow."

John’s task at the clinic, which has 15 beds for suspected cases and 15 for Ebola patients, is to be in charge of WASH - Water and Sanitation and Hygiene.

"It is grim," said Louise - without him and his team of helpers that includes some nationals, the clinic could come to a catastrophic standstill."

His work also involves dealing with victims’ bodies and body fluids.

"For obvious reasons they need a lot of water - and a lot of bleach which kills Ebola on surfaces. There is no cure for this particular strain of Ebola - if only you could drink bleach. They have to wear hazmat suits and be bleached every time they go in and out," said Louise who is able to stay in contact with John via wi-fi at the place he is staying. The clinic hopes to have wi-fi access soon too.

Médecins Sans Frontières and UNICEF are also working out in the Congo, not just christian charity Samaritan’s Purse "trying to make a difference and stop it from spreading across the world," added Louise.

"Out of all the disaster zones he’s been to, this is the only time I have thought I could be a widow. If John gets it, I can’t just go and see him. I’m just praying for his safety, for his team’s safety and all the nationals who are helping him," she said.

As precautions, workers’ temperatures have to be taken ’all the time’, if a high temperature is recorded they have to go straight into isolation, followed up by a second reading until it ’hopefully’ returns to normal.