Sarah Fanet, who stepped down from her role as Fort William & Ardnamurchan councillor in September 2025 to move back to her native France, said she was "horrified" at her former colleagues comments and accused him of spreading "vile and immoral" misinformation.

Mr MacDonald told the Lochaber Times this week however that he stood by his comments and encouraged everyone to listen to the full debate on Parliament TV.

He said: "I have real respect and care for trans people and the LGBT+ community. My concern in the debate was specific."

The war of words broke out following the debate in the Commons Chamber on June 23 when Dr Caroline Johnson, MP for Sleaford and North Hykeham, called on the Government to take steps to prevent the Pathways clinical trial into the effect of puberty suppressing hormones on children with gender incongruence.

Speaking during the debate Mr MacDonald said: "I believe that as Members of Parliament, we have an overriding moral responsibility to protect the most vulnerable in our society, especially children.

"It is clear to me that allowing possibly irreversible medical research to be carried out on 11-year-old girls and 12-year-old boys, when we know that some of these children at least will reconcile themselves to their biological sex at birth, is completely inhumane and uncivilised."