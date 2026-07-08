Since December of 2020, Julie has been trying to sell Tobermory Pharmacy along the town’s iconic Main Street to no avail.

It took until 2024 for a serious bid to progress, but that fell apart at the last second in crushing fashion.

Julie is now losing faith that she will be able to retire in good conscience, as if she closes up shop without selling, Mull will lose its only pharmacist, putting pressure on the island’s hospital and pharmacies in Oban.

Her retirement date is set for March 2028, meaning there is less than two years to find a new pharmacist and buyer.

"I’m starting to get very worried that it won’t happen," Julie said, "but I’ve been working since I was 13, what little time off i’ve had in almost 60 years is because I’ve been ill. I’m absolutely shattered, it’s time to retire for certain.

"2028 really isn’t a long time away, and if I go and lock the door and walk away, the surgery up the top of town will have to become a dispensary and there will likely never be another pharmacy on the island ever again.

"But the surgery cannot offer all the same services, like pharmacy first, treatments for things like worms and nits, or UTI treatment. Mull would lose all of that."