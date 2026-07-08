Mull’s only pharmacist Julie Walker plans to retire when she turns 70, but worries that the island will lose the service when she does.
Since December of 2020, Julie has been trying to sell Tobermory Pharmacy along the town’s iconic Main Street to no avail.
It took until 2024 for a serious bid to progress, but that fell apart at the last second in crushing fashion.
Julie is now losing faith that she will be able to retire in good conscience, as if she closes up shop without selling, Mull will lose its only pharmacist, putting pressure on the island’s hospital and pharmacies in Oban.
Her retirement date is set for March 2028, meaning there is less than two years to find a new pharmacist and buyer.
"I’m starting to get very worried that it won’t happen," Julie said, "but I’ve been working since I was 13, what little time off i’ve had in almost 60 years is because I’ve been ill. I’m absolutely shattered, it’s time to retire for certain.
"2028 really isn’t a long time away, and if I go and lock the door and walk away, the surgery up the top of town will have to become a dispensary and there will likely never be another pharmacy on the island ever again.
"But the surgery cannot offer all the same services, like pharmacy first, treatments for things like worms and nits, or UTI treatment. Mull would lose all of that."
Julie is now crying out for a new pharmacist, registered as a prescriber, to come and take over the business before it is too late.
The business performs well financially, and at a price of £550,000 is affordable. Julie has even offered to provide holiday cover to the new pharmacist to avoid them having to book a locum and help them find accomodation.
The business is completely ready for a smooth transition, with qualified and experienced staff to run the shop and organise medications.
So what is putting people off?
Julie believes all of that comes down to the unreliability of the ferries and Mull’s remote nature.
But that same problem is also its biggest strength, she said.
"It’s wonderful, the best place I have ever worked as a pharmacist. You’re actually able to apply your trade properly, using skills much more than you would in an urban environment.
"You really get to know your customers too.
"And it is just a lovely place to live with an easy way of life. I think there is no better place in the country to raise children; it’s safe, the school is on the up no matter where on the island it ends up and its full of community.
"We need a younger pharmacist, perhaps with a family, to come and run the business.
"I stand to lose hundreds and thousands of pounds if there is no sale, but I am more worried about letting the island down."
If you are interested in buying and running Tobermory Pharmacy, you can enquire about a potential sale by calling them on 01688 302431.
Why not try these links to see what our West Coast AI can tell you.
(Please note this is an experimental service)
Yes! I would like to be sent emails from West Coast Today
I understand that my personal information will not be shared with any third parties, and will only be used to provide me with useful targeted articles as indicated.
I'm also aware that I can un-subscribe at any point either from each email notification or on My Account screen.