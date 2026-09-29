Former pupils of Lochaber High School from the class of 1978-84 came together from near and far for a reunion in the Railway Club, Inverlochy, on Saturday September 26.
Farthest travelled was Sarah MacKay, who came all the way from Australia to meet up with former classmates, relive old memories and catch up with new developments.
One of the organisers, Alsion Stephen said: "It was a great time and I don’t think anyone stopped talking all night, often catching up with people they hadn’t seen for 40 years or more."
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